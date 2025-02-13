Visa's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Visa.

Looking at options history for Visa (NYSE:V) we detected 85 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 23% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 48% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $248,590 and 79, calls, for a total amount of $6,933,279.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $135.0 and $410.0 for Visa, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Visa's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Visa's whale activity within a strike price range from $135.0 to $410.0 in the last 30 days.

Visa 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume V CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/18/26 $230.0 $225.0 $226.75 $135.00 $136.0K 54 192 V CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $5.25 $5.0 $5.25 $410.00 $131.2K 60 257 V CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $218.2 $216.6 $218.2 $145.00 $109.1K 348 126 V CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $219.95 $216.5 $218.1 $145.00 $109.0K 348 116 V CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $219.9 $216.8 $218.0 $145.00 $109.0K 348 141

About Visa

Visa is the largest payment processor in the world. In fiscal 2023, it processed almost $15 trillion in total volume. Visa operates in over 200 countries and processes transactions in over 160 currencies. Its systems are capable of processing over 65,000 transactions per second.

In light of the recent options history for Visa, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Visa Currently trading with a volume of 1,944,628, the V's price is up by 0.59%, now at $353.58. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 68 days. What The Experts Say On Visa

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $375.4.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Oppenheimer keeps a Outperform rating on Visa with a target price of $390. * An analyst from Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Visa, which currently sits at a price target of $393. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods continues to hold a Outperform rating for Visa, targeting a price of $400. * An analyst from B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Visa, which currently sits at a price target of $363. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from B of A Securities continues to hold a Neutral rating for Visa, targeting a price of $331.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Visa

