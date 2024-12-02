Visa's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Visa (NYSE:V).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with V, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 uncommon options trades for Visa.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 37% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $88,896, and 5 are calls, for a total amount of $204,327.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $290.0 to $330.0 for Visa over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Visa's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Visa's whale activity within a strike price range from $290.0 to $330.0 in the last 30 days.

Visa Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume V CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $29.45 $27.85 $28.01 $305.00 $56.0K 435 20 V CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $49.25 $48.05 $48.05 $320.00 $48.0K 79 10 V CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $25.45 $24.95 $25.4 $290.00 $38.1K 1.7K 19 V CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/13/24 $26.15 $24.5 $26.15 $290.00 $37.1K 49 15 V PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $16.1 $15.85 $16.05 $300.00 $32.1K 238 110

About Visa

Visa is the largest payment processor in the world. In fiscal 2023, it processed almost $15 trillion in total volume. Visa operates in over 200 countries and processes transactions in over 160 currencies. Its systems are capable of processing over 65,000 transactions per second.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Visa, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Visa Currently trading with a volume of 1,902,882, the V's price is down by -0.25%, now at $314.29. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 52 days. Expert Opinions on Visa

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $347.0.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Overweight rating for Visa, targeting a price of $347.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

