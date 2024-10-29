Visa's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on Visa (NYSE:V), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in V often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 options trades for Visa. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 75% bullish and 12% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $51,000, and 7 calls, totaling $263,560.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $270.0 to $295.0 for Visa over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Visa options trades today is 1319.83 with a total volume of 969.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Visa's big money trades within a strike price range of $270.0 to $295.0 over the last 30 days.

Visa Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume V CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $48.5 $47.2 $48.5 $280.00 $58.2K 145 15 V PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $5.1 $5.05 $5.1 $280.00 $50.9K 1.3K 0 V CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $12.5 $12.35 $12.5 $275.00 $50.0K 902 51 V CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $41.1 $40.15 $40.75 $270.00 $40.7K 261 10 V CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $6.4 $6.3 $6.38 $285.00 $29.9K 2.9K 75

About Visa

Visa is the largest payment processor in the world. In fiscal 2023, it processed almost $15 trillion in total volume. Visa operates in over 200 countries and processes transactions in over 160 currencies. Its systems are capable of processing over 65,000 transactions per second.

In light of the recent options history for Visa, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Visa With a trading volume of 799,360, the price of V is up by 0.02%, reaching $284.26. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 0 days from now. What Analysts Are Saying About Visa

In the last month, 3 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $319.3333333333333.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Baird keeps a Outperform rating on Visa with a target price of $330. * An analyst from BMO Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Visa, which currently sits at a price target of $310. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Oppenheimer downgraded its rating to Outperform, setting a price target of $318.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Visa with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.