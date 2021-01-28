US Markets
V

Visa's first-quarter profit falls as pandemic crimps travel spending

Contributor
Noor Zainab Hussain Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/© MAXIM ZMEYEV / Reuters

Visa Inc reported a fall in quarterly profit on Thursday, as the COVID-19 pandemic hit large parts of the global travel industry, hurting cross-border spending volumes for world's largest payment processor.

Jan 28 (Reuters) - Visa Inc V.N reported a fall in quarterly profit on Thursday, as the COVID-19 pandemic hit large parts of the global travel industry, hurting cross-border spending volumes for world's largest payment processor.

Net income fell to $3.13 billion, or $1.42 per Class A share, for the first quarter ended Dec. 31, from $3.27 billion, or $1.46 per Class A share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of $1.28 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. It was not immediately clear whether the estimates were comparable.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((noor.hussain@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; Outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2663 or +91 80 3796 2663 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

V

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular