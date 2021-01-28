Visa's first-quarter profit falls as pandemic crimps travel spending

Jan 28 (Reuters) - Visa Inc V.N reported a fall in quarterly profit on Thursday, as the COVID-19 pandemic hit large parts of the global travel industry, hurting cross-border spending volumes for world's largest payment processor.

Net income fell to $3.13 billion, or $1.42 per Class A share, for the first quarter ended Dec. 31, from $3.27 billion, or $1.46 per Class A share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of $1.28 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. It was not immediately clear whether the estimates were comparable.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

