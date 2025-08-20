Visa's ALM Integrated to Aid Lithic in Real-Time Premium Card Enrollment

Visa Inc.’s V Account Level Management (ALM) system, accessed through the Card Program Enrollment (VCPE) API, has recently been integrated with Lithic, the leading card issuing and processing platform for modern financial solutions. The integration is already live in the US and Canada, with plans for global expansion.

Visa ALM reviews spending activity across multiple cards tied to a single account to determine eligibility for premium programs. By shifting from traditional BIN-level assessments to account-level evaluations, Visa helps enhance program profitability while speeding up the delivery of benefits.

Through this integration, Lithic clients can now seamlessly enroll qualified cardholders into Visa’s premium programs—such as Signature and Signature Preferred—without the need for card reissuance or any interruption to the cardholder experience. In contrast to legacy batch enrollment methods that can take days to activate benefits and update interchange, Lithic’s VCPE API enables near real-time processing of enrollments.

Also, the update enables fintechs to manage portfolios at the account level, opening the door to highly tailored rewards, instant tier upgrades and exclusive Visa benefits such as extended warranties, travel protections and concierge services. Adopting this “account for life” approach ensures cardholders retain their existing card number, even as their account evolves in line with their spending behaviors.

Increased enrollment of cardholders within Visa’s premium programs is expected to increase the usage of V-branded cards. In case of transactions using these cards, V provides authorization, clearing and settlement services and earns service, data processing, international transaction or other revenues in return. The company’s net revenues improved 14% year over year in the third quarter of fiscal 2025.

How are Competitors Faring?

Some of Visa’s competitors include Mastercard Incorporated MA and PayPal Holdings, Inc. PYPL.

Mastercard’s card programs include World and World Elite Mastercard. Increased usage of the MA-branded card is expected to boost the net revenues that the company derives from its payment network by charging fees to customers based on the gross dollar volume of the cards. Net revenues improved 17% year over year in the second quarter of 2025.

PayPal offers card programs that include branded consumer credit products like the PayPal Cashback Mastercard and PayPal Extras Mastercard, issued by Synchrony Bank. These programs give customers convenient financing options and reward benefits. Net revenues of $8.3 billion increased 5.1% year over year on a reported basis and 5% on a forex-neutral basis in the second quarter of 2025.

Visa’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of Visa have gained 27.7% in the past year compared with the industry’s 22% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, V trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, above the industry average of 22.08.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Visa’s fiscal 2025 earnings implies a 13.7% rise from the year-ago period. The consensus mark for revenues indicates 10.9% year-over-year growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

V currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

