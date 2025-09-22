Visa vs. Mastercard: Which Payments Giant is the Smarter Buy Today?

The payments space has long been dominated by two titans, Visa Inc. V and Mastercard Incorporated MA. Together, they power much of the global digital transaction ecosystem, benefiting from the steady migration away from cash. Both companies boast expansive merchant networks, strong brand recognition and resilient business models that churn out robust free cash flow.

Yet as consumer spending habits evolve and digital payments expand across new verticals like e-commerce, cross-border volumes and fintech tie-ups, investors are increasingly asking: which of these giants offers the greater upside? With macroeconomic uncertainty still shaping global markets, the comparison feels more relevant than ever.

Both Visa (market cap $626.1 billion) and Mastercard ($528.1 billion) are executing on ambitious growth strategies, but their relative strengths reveal some meaningful differences. Let’s dive in and see which stock stands out as the smarter investment right now.

The Case for Visa

Visa remains the largest name in global payments, with a scale that dwarfs all rivals. Operating across more than 200 countries, it sustains steady volume growth even during soft patches in the economy. Its processed transactions rose 10.4% in fiscal 2023, 10% in 2024 and averaged 10.2% in the first nine months of 2025. By comparison, Mastercard processed transactions grew 13.9% in 2023, 11.3% in 2024 and 9.9% through the first half of 2025.

In the latest quarter, Visa delivered net revenues of $10.2 billion, up 14.3% year over year, driven by strength in both payments volume and cross-border transactions. Cross-border travel, a crucial revenue driver, also showed robust gains, reflecting resilient consumer demand despite broader macro headwinds.The cross-border volume of Visa advanced 12% year over year in the last reported quarter, on a constant-dollar basis. Mastercard’scross-border volumes, however, jumped 15% on a local currency basis during this period.

Visa’s financial health remains a key strength. Its adjusted operating margin in the quarter was 67.5%, higher than Mastercard’s 59.9%. Free cash flow remains robust, supporting strong shareholder returns. The dividend yield of 0.7% tops Mastercard’s 0.5%. Its long-term debt-to-capital ratio sits at 33.6%, far below Mastercard’s 70.7%, giving Visa added flexibility to invest and return cash to shareholders.

That said, hurdles persist. Visa’s innovation tends to be incremental rather than disruptive, leaving room for nimbler competitors targeting crypto, blockchain and next-gen payment solutions. Mastercard faces similar pressures. Both firms, however, are actively pursuing stablecoin initiatives, partnering with several companies to enable multiple stablecoins across major blockchains.

Also, both Visa and Mastercard are facing regulatory and legal risks. In the United States, the Department of Justice earlier accused both these companies of using their dominance to overcharge merchants. In June 2025, London’s Competition Appeal Tribunal ruled that these companies’ multilateral interchange fees violated European competition law. The Payment Systems Regulator of the U.K. is also expected to launch fee caps, which could dent revenue growth in the region.

The Case for Mastercard

Mastercard has steadily carved out a reputation for higher growth potential compared with Visa. With a greater focus on credit transactions, international business, cross-border volumes, high-yield and value-added services, Mastercard benefits more from trends like the rebound in international travel and the rise of demand for business and market insight services. Its value-added services and solutions net revenues jumped 23.3% in the last reported quarter to $3.2 billion, while Visa’s value-added services revenue was $2.8 billion, up 27.3%. It gives Mastercard more diversification benefits.

In the most recent quarter, Mastercard posted net revenue of $8.1 billion, up 16.8% year over year, outpacing Visa’s growth rate. Gross dollar volume increased 9.4% to $2.6 trillion, compared with Visa’s 7.5% rise to $4.3 trillion. This outperformance highlights Mastercard’s advantage in areas where yields are richer and growth opportunities are accelerating.

Mastercard generated free cash flow of $13.6 billion in 2024 and $6.4 billion in the first half of 2025. Meanwhile, Visa’s free cash flow was at $18.7 billion in fiscal 2024 and $15.7 billion in the first nine months of fiscal 2025. While Visa retains a larger network, Mastercard’s sharper growth trajectory and forward-leaning investments make it particularly compelling.

Mastercard’s return on invested capital of 40.3% is significantly higher than Visa’s 27.2%, highlighting stronger capital efficiency and management’s ability to maximize every dollar deployed. Continued digital strategy and geographic expansion, especially in Southeast Asia and Latin America, further bolster its long-term growth prospects.

How Do Zacks Estimates Compare for V & MA?

Zacks estimates suggest Mastercard has stronger earnings momentum relative to Visa. Revenue growth forecasts for the current year also tilt in Mastercard’s favor at 15.1% versus Visa’s 10.9%.

For fiscal 2025, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Visa’s earnings per share is pegged at $11.43, signaling 13.7% year-over-year growth, followed by a 12.3% increase in fiscal 2026. It witnessed 12 upward estimate revisions, along with one downward revision, over the past 60 days. It topped expectations in each of the last four quarters, averaging a 3.9% surprise.

Visa Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Visa Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Visa Inc. Quote

Meanwhile, Mastercard’s EPS is expected to grow 11.8% to $16.32 in 2025, followed by another 16.5% jump in 2026. It witnessed 12 upward estimate revisions against no movement in the opposite direction in the past 60 days. It also beat earnings estimates in each of the past four quarters with an average surprise of 3.8%.

Mastercard Incorporated Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Mastercard Incorporated price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Mastercard Incorporated Quote

Valuation: V vs. MA

From a valuation perspective, Visa trades at 26.43X forward earnings, while Mastercard fetches a higher multiple of 32.13X. Visa looks cheaper on the surface, but Mastercard’s premium reflects investor confidence in its faster growth outlook.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Price Performance Comparison

Over the year-to-date period, Mastercard shares have gained 10.2%, outperforming Visa’s 7.4% rise and the industry’s 2.3% growth, suggesting investors are already rewarding Mastercard’s superior positioning in high-growth verticals. That said, both stocks lagged the S&P 500 during this stretch.

YTD Price Performance – V, MA, Industry & S&P 500

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Conclusion: MA’s Growth Potential Seems Stronger

Both Visa and Mastercard remain dominant forces in global payments, with durable networks, resilient cash generation and compelling long-term growth drivers. Visa’s scale, higher margins and stronger balance sheet make it a reliable performer, particularly for investors seeking stability and consistent returns. However, Mastercard’s sharper growth trajectory, superior capital efficiency and stronger exposure to high-yield verticals tilt the balance in its favor.

With international travel growing, digital expansion accelerating and value-added services gaining traction, Mastercard appears better positioned to capture outsized growth opportunities in the years ahead. While Visa is the steady incumbent with a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), Mastercard’s combination of growth, efficiency and innovation makes it the smarter investment right now with a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Free Report: 3 Software Stocks Poised to Skyrocket

Software stocks are poised to catapult higher in the coming months (and years) thanks to several factors, especially the explosive growth of AI. Zacks' urgent report reveals 3 top software stocks to own right now.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Mastercard Incorporated (MA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Visa Inc. (V) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.