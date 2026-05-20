Visa vs. Mastercard: Which Fintech Giant Is the Better Bet Now?

Digital payments continue to gain share in global commerce as consumers and businesses increasingly shift toward card-based and embedded payment solutions. At the same time, rising cross-border spending, the expansion of digital wallets and continued fintech adoption are reshaping the competitive landscape for payment network operators, placing greater focus on transaction volumes, international exposure and technology investments.

Visa Inc. V and Mastercard Incorporated MA remain two of the largest players in the global payments ecosystem, benefiting from scalable network models and broad acceptance across markets. While both companies operate asset-light businesses tied to electronic payment growth, they differ in areas such as geographic mix, partnership strategy, value-added services and exposure to cross-border transactions.

Let’s dive deep and closely compare the fundamentals of the two stocks to determine which stock is more attractive now.

The Case for Visa

Visa continues to benefit from strong momentum across consumer payments, commercial payments and money movement solutions. The company reported solid growth in Visa Direct transactions, commercial payment volumes and cross-border eCommerce activity during the quarter, supported by expanding partnerships with fintechs, digital wallets and global financial institutions. Visa is also broadening its ecosystem through products such as Visa Flex Credential and Visa as a Service, helping it capture both carded and non-carded payment flows.

In the second quarter of fiscal 2026, payments volume rose 8% year over year, along with 12% and 9% growth in cross-border volume and processed transactions, respectively. This network effect, combined with broad acceptance and issuer relationships, underpins a highly scalable, asset-light model with strong operating leverage. It beat earnings in each of the past four quarters with an average surprise of 3.2%.

Visa Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Visa Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Visa Inc. Quote

Another growth driver for V is its aggressive push into AI-powered commerce and blockchain infrastructure. The company is investing heavily in agentic commerce, tokenization and stablecoin settlement capabilities, positioning itself as an interoperability layer between digital assets and traditional payment systems. Rapid growth in stablecoin-linked card programs and continued expansion of blockchain settlement infrastructure reflect its focus on emerging payment technologies. Currently, Visa's stablecoin settlement pilot supports nine blockchain networks, hitting a $7 billion annualized run rate of stablecoin settlement volume.

Value-added services remain another major strength for V. Revenues from advisory, fraud prevention, marketing and AI-driven solutions continued to grow at a strong pace during the quarter. The company is increasingly leveraging its large transaction data ecosystem, sponsorship partnerships and AI capabilities to deepen client relationships and create additional revenue streams beyond core payment processing. In the second quarter of fiscal 2026, value-added services revenues increased 27% year over year on a constant dollar basis.

Also, V’s strong cash position enables substantial share buybacks and dividend payouts and supports inorganic growth and financial stability. With $12.4 billion in cash and $1.6 billion in current maturities of debt as of March 31, 2026, the company maintains a solid capital position. Its long-term debt-to-capital of 38.6% is lower than the industry’s average of 39.7% and MA’s 71.9%. Visa returned $9.2 billion to its shareholders through share repurchases and dividends in the fiscal second quarter. The board also authorized a new $20 billion multi-year share repurchase program in April 2026.

However, regulatory pressure remains a key risk for both Visa and Mastercard. In the United States, the Department of Justice has accused them of using market dominance to maintain elevated merchant fees. The proposed Credit Card Competition Act could also reshape routing rules, potentially changing how payment networks capture value. In June 2025, the Competition Appeal Tribunal in London ruled that Visa and Mastercard’s multi-lateral interchange fees breached European competition law. The U.K. Payment Systems Regulator is expected to introduce fee caps, which could limit growth in the region. Meanwhile, several U.K. banks are exploring domestic alternatives, which could gradually reduce dependence on U.S.-based card networks.

The Case for Mastercard

Mastercard continues to strengthen its position through diversified payment capabilities, strong cross-border exposure and expanding value-added services. The company delivered healthy growth in payment volumes, switched transactions and commercial payment flows during the quarter despite some pressure on travel-related spending from geopolitical uncertainty.

Mastercard Move, fleet payments and SME-focused solutions remained key contributors as the company expanded its presence across real-time payments and business payment infrastructure. In the first quarter of 2026, the company’s net revenues rose 16% year over year, along with 12% growth in payment network net revenues. It beat earnings estimates in each of the past four quarters, with an average surprise of 5.5%.

Mastercard Incorporated Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Mastercard Incorporated price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Mastercard Incorporated Quote

The company is also actively investing in AI-powered commerce and digital asset infrastructure. It introduced initiatives such as Mastercard Agent Pay and Verifiable Intent while expanding partnerships with OpenAI and blockchain-focused platforms to support secure AI-enabled transactions. The planned acquisition of BVNK further reflects Mastercard’s strategy to improve stablecoin interoperability, cross-border settlement capabilities and digital asset infrastructure within its broader payment ecosystem.

Mastercard’s value-added services business also continues to provide meaningful growth support. Demand remained strong across cybersecurity, fraud prevention, dispute resolution, consulting and data analytics solutions. Products such as Ethoca and Recorded Future continued to gain traction, alongside the expansion of open finance and AI-driven fraud detection capabilities. These services are helping MA diversify revenue sources while strengthening customer engagement across its network. Value-added services and solutions net revenues rose 22% year over year in the first quarter of 2026.

MA balances investments in innovation with shareholder returns through dividends and buybacks, supporting sustainable long-term growth despite regulatory and competitive pressures. In first-quarter 2026, it repurchased $4 billion of stock and bought an additional $1.7 billion through April 27, 2026, while paying $777 million in dividends for the quarter. However, its dividend yield of 0.7% is lower than Visa’s 0.8%. It maintains a solid capital position with $7.9 billion in cash, while short-term debt amounted to $1.7 billion as of March 31, 2026.

How Do Estimates Compare for V & MA?

The consensus estimate for V’s fiscal 2026 earnings indicates an 14.1% increase from a year ago, while the same for revenues suggests 13.4% growth. It has witnessed 14 positive earnings estimate revisions over the past 30 days against no downward revisions.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Mastercard’s 2026 EPS indicates 15.2% year-over-year growth, and the same for revenues signals a 12.8% rise. It has witnessed 10 positive earnings estimate revisions over the past 30 days against three downward revisions.

Valuation: V vs. MA

Both Visa and Mastercard trade at premium forward P/E ratios, which are reflective of their wide moats and volumes. However, Visa’s valuation is more attractive than Mastercard’s. While V trades at a forward P/E of 23.26X, MA trades at 24.06X, and the industry average is at 16.62X.



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Price Performance Comparison

Over the past three months, Visa has outperformed Mastercard and the broader industry. The S&P 500 increased 9.3% during this time.

3M Price Performance – V, MA, Industry & S&P 500



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Conclusion

Both Visa and Mastercard remain strong players in the expanding digital payments industry, supported by scalable business models, global networks and growing value-added services businesses. Their continued investments in AI-powered commerce, real-time payments and blockchain infrastructure position them well for long-term growth.

However, V appears slightly more attractive at present, driven by its stronger balance sheet, lower leverage, broader scale and relatively more favorable valuation. Strong momentum in commercial payments and value-added services, along with consistent shareholder returns, gives Visa a modest edge over Mastercard at present.

While V currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), MA has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.