Visa vs. American Express: Which Payments Giant Is the Better Pick?

The digital payments industry continues to benefit from rising electronic transaction volumes, cross-border spending and ongoing innovation in payment technologies. As consumer and commercial payment habits evolve, investors are increasingly assessing how leading payment companies are positioned to sustain growth while adapting to changing competitive and regulatory dynamics.

Within this evolving ecosystem, Visa Inc. V and American Express Company AXP are two of the most established names in the payments industry, but they operate with distinct business models and strategic priorities. Visa primarily serves as a global payments network, while American Express combines payment processing with card issuing and lending, creating different revenue drivers and risk profiles. These differences make the two companies a relevant comparison for investors evaluating long-term earnings resilience, growth opportunities and business quality.

Let’s dive deep and closely compare the fundamentals of the two stocks to determine which stock is more attractive now.

The Case for Visa

Visa, with a market cap of $643.2 billion, continues to generate growth from the steady expansion of its global payments network while scaling newer revenue streams beyond traditional card processing. In the second quarter of fiscal 2026, payments volume increased 9% year over year to $3.7 trillion and processed transactions rose 9% to 66 billion. Commercial and money movement solutions remained a key contributor, with revenues climbing 24% year over year in constant currency, reflecting healthy demand for cross-border and business payment solutions.

Another major growth driver is Visa's rapidly expanding value-added services business. Revenues from this segment increased 27% in constant dollars during the fiscal second quarter and now account for roughly 30% of total net revenues. AI-powered fraud prevention, consulting, marketing services and issuer solutions continue to deepen customer relationships while creating higher-margin revenue streams that complement the core payments business. The company beat earnings in each of the past four quarters with an average surprise of 3.2%.

Visa Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Visa Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Visa Inc. Quote

Visa is also investing aggressively in technologies that could reshape digital payments over the long term. The company is building infrastructure for AI-powered agentic commerce through Intelligent Commerce Connect and Visa CLI, allowing AI agents to securely initiate transactions. Meanwhile, V is strengthening its blockchain presence with more than 160 stablecoin card programs globally. Stablecoin-linked payment volume rose nearly 200% year over year in the second quarter of fiscal 2026, while its annualized stablecoin settlement run rate reached $7 billion after expanding support to nine blockchains.

Visa has accelerated these initiatives with the launch of the Visa Stablecoin Platform, enabling financial institutions and fintechs to issue, manage and settle stablecoins without building their own infrastructure. The company has also expanded AI-powered fraud prevention through the Visa Threat Intelligence Platform and continues to deepen its value-added services portfolio through acquisitions such as Prisma and Newpay, broadening its capabilities across issuing, real-time payments and risk solutions.

V’s strong cash position enables substantial share buybacks and dividend payouts and supports inorganic growth and financial stability. With $12.4 billion in cash, the company maintains a solid capital position. Its long-term debt-to-capital of 38.6% is lower than the industry’s average of 39.4% and AXP’s 63.4%. Visa returned $9.2 billion to its shareholders through share repurchases and dividends in the fiscal second quarter.

The Case for American Express

American Express, with a market cap of $242.5 billion, continues to benefit from resilient spending by affluent consumers and the strength of its membership-focused business model. In the first quarter of 2026, billed business rose 10% year over year, while total revenues net of interest expense increased 11%. More than 70% of newly acquired accounts were fee-paying products, supporting recurring fee income and reinforcing customer loyalty. International operations also remained a major contributor, delivering double-digit billed business growth.

The company continues to strengthen its premium ecosystem through investments in travel, entertainment and lifestyle benefits. Spending on Fine Hotels and Resorts and Hotel Collection programs increased 50% year over year in the first quarter of 2026, while spending at U.S. Resy restaurants rose 20%, reflecting strong engagement following the U.S. Platinum card refresh. High retention rates despite higher annual fees indicate that premium customers continue to see value in the company's offerings.

AXP is also expanding its commercial payments franchise. It plans to launch eight new or enhanced commercial products, including business cards, expense management software and cash-flow management tools, marking the largest one-year expansion of its commercial portfolio. These initiatives are designed to strengthen relationships with small and mid-sized businesses while broadening the company's presence in corporate payments. It beat earnings in three of the past four quarters and missed once, with an average surprise of 4%.

American Express Company Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

American Express Company price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | American Express Company Quote

American Express is also positioning itself for the next phase of digital commerce through AI and blockchain-based payments. The company introduced the ACE (Amex Agentic Commerce Experiences) Developer Kit and Agent Purchase Protection to enable secure AI-powered transactions. AXP is also a founding participant of Open USD, an open stablecoin initiative launched alongside Visa and other industry partners to promote interoperable digital dollar payments. Beyond digital assets, the company continues to expand its premium ecosystem through new Centurion Lounge openings and strategic sports partnerships, supporting long-term customer engagement and spending growth.

As of March 31, 2026, AXP had $53.8 billion in cash and cash equivalents against just $1.7 billion in short-term debt. The company returned $2.3 billion to its shareholders in the first quarter of 2026 through dividends and buybacks. In March 2026, it raised its quarterly dividend by 16% to 95 cents per share. Its dividend yield of 1.07% is higher than Visa’s 0.75%.

How Do Estimates Compare for V & AXP?

The consensus estimates for V’s fiscal 2026 earnings indicate a 14.5% increase from a year ago, while the same for revenues suggests 13.4% growth. It has witnessed one positive earnings estimate revision over the past seven days against no downward revisions.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AXP’s 2026 EPS indicates 14.9% year-over-year growth, and the same for revenues signals a 9.8% rise. It has witnessed no positive earnings estimate revisions over the past seven days against one downward revision.

Valuation: V vs. AXP

Visa trades at a premium forward price-to-earnings multiple relative to American Express, reflecting its capital-light structure and lower risk profile. V currently trades at a forward P/E of 24.72X, higher than AXP’s 18.62X. The valuation gap underscores the market’s preference for Visa’s stability and diversified growth drivers.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Price Target

Visa currently trades below its average analyst price target of $403.58, implying a 10.5% potential upside from current levels. AXP also trades below its average analyst price target of $376.30, implying a 4.1% potential upside from current levels.

Price Performance Comparison

In the year-to-date period, Visa outperformed American Express. The S&P 500 has increased 8.9% during this time.

YTD Price Performance – V, AXP & S&P 500



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Conclusion

Both V and AXP are well-positioned to benefit from the continued shift toward digital payments, supported by strong brands, expanding payment ecosystems and disciplined capital allocation. American Express stands out for its premium customer base, integrated payments and lending model, growing commercial payments business and attractive shareholder returns. However, its lending exposure also makes its earnings more sensitive to credit conditions and economic cycles.

Visa appears to have the stronger overall investment case. Its asset-light business model, broad global network, faster revenue growth, expanding value-added services business and growing presence in AI-powered commerce and stablecoin infrastructure provide multiple long-term growth avenues with relatively lower risk.

Combined with stronger estimate revisions, a healthier balance sheet and higher upside to the consensus price target, Visa looks better positioned to deliver durable shareholder value, making it the more attractive stock at current levels. While V currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), AXP has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Visa Inc. (V) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.