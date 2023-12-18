Visa (V) to Expand Footprint in Mexico With Prosa Acquisition

Visa Inc. V recently announced a definitive agreement to purchase majority shares in Prosa, a payments processor in Mexico. This move is expected to expand Visa’s footprint in the country, enabling it to offer innovative and secure solutions for consumers. Prosa will continue operating as an independent firm while also benefiting from Visa’s new suite of digital solutions and its global network. Pending regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions, the transaction is expected to be closed by the second half of 2024.

This move bodes well for Visa as expanding its footprint in new regions is expected to boost its payment volumes in the future. Mexico’s increasing Internet penetration and a rise in digital transactions are expected to boost Visa’s business in the region. Visa’s acquisition strategy is part of its network of networks plan, wherein it enhances its technology by leveraging other global technologies from around the world.

This move will help Visa promote digitization and financial inclusion in Mexico by developing new ways for businesses and consumers to transact with each other. Prosa will be able to offer new benefits to cardholders in Mexico, along with Visa’s services, like tokenized payments. Visa’s solutions will enable real-time processing of transactions coupled with greater efficiency, poising the Mexican market and Visa’s prospects well for growth.

Prosa will also offer micro and small businesses new digital options, enabling them to accept new forms of payments. With Visa’s innovative products, businesses will be able to analyze transaction data and infer trends from it, helping them make better decisions and improve the experience for cardholders. E-commerce transactions will also get a boost as Visa’s solutions will ensure a more efficient and trustworthy infrastructure for transactions.

Shares of Visa have gained 26% in the past year compared with the industry’s 21.8% growth. V currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks in the Business Services space are RCM Technologies, Inc. RCMT, APi Group Corporation APG and RB Global, Inc. RBA. While RCM Technologies sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), APi Group and RB Global carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The bottom line of RCM Technologies outpaced estimates in two of the last four quarters and missed the mark twice, the average surprise being 13.3%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RCMT’s 2023 earnings suggests an improvement of 1% from the year-ago reported figure. The consensus mark for RCMT’s 2023 earnings has moved 11.1% north in the past 60 days.

APi Group’s earnings outpaced estimates in all the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 5.9%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for APG’s 2023 earnings suggests an improvement of 18.1% from the year-ago reported figure. The consensus mark for revenues suggests growth of 6% from the prior-year reading. The consensus mark for APG’s 2023 earnings has moved 4.7% north in the past 60 days.

The bottom line of RB Global outpaced estimates in each of the last four quarters, the average surprise being 18.9%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RBA’s 2023 earnings suggests an improvement of 15.4% from the year-ago reported figure. The consensus mark for revenues suggests growth of 111% from the year-ago reported number. The consensus mark for RBA’s 2023 earnings has moved 2.6% north in the past 30 days.

Shares of RCM Technologies, APi Group and RB Global have gained 93.4%, 79.6% and 16.9%, respectively, in the past year.

Zacks Naming Top 10 Stocks for 2024

Want to be tipped off early to our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2024?

History suggests their performance could be sensational.

From 2012 (when our Director of Research, Sheraz Mian assumed responsibility for the portfolio) through November, 2023, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +974.1%, nearly TRIPLING the S&P 500’s +340.1%. Now Sheraz is combing through 4,400 companies to handpick the best 10 tickers to buy and hold in 2024. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these stocks when they’re released on January 2.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Visa Inc. (V) : Free Stock Analysis Report

RB Global, Inc. (RBA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

RCM Technologies, Inc. (RCMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

APi Group Corporation (APG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.