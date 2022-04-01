Visa (V) Teams Up With i2C, Targets FinTech Growth in MENA

Visa Inc. V recently partnered with payment service provider i2c Inc. to offer payment and processing services for financial technology or FinTech companies in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

The move is expected to enable the FinTech firms in the MENA region to leverage Visa’s global network and i2c’s issuing and processing platform for advanced payments solutions. It will improve financial access in the region while driving innovation in the emerging markets. FinTech companies in the region can utilize the combined companies’ products to develop innovative payment solutions.

The partnership between Visa and i2C will likely enable their FinTech clients to increase efficiency, reduce time, and innovate products like buy now pay later, virtual cards, cryptocurrency, and others. The move comes at an opportune time when the demand for digital payments solutions is on the rise. Also, the partnership can benefit from the massive FinTech growth in the MENA region.

Visa estimates that there are 680 million unbanked persons in the MENA region and 60 million untapped merchants in the Central Europe, the Middle East and Africa (CEMEA) region. This reflects the massive growth opportunity that Visa and i2C can tap into with their combined suite of products. It is to be noted that Visa credit and debit volume in the CEMEA region accounted for more than 10% throughout 2021. The latest deal with i2C will likely further increase its footprint in the region and boost volumes.

Price Performance

Shares of Visa have increased 2.2% in the past year against the industry’s 25.7% decline.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

