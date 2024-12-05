Visa (V) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

The most recent trading session ended with Visa (V) standing at $309.08, reflecting a -0.26% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.19% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.55%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.18%.

The global payments processor's stock has climbed by 0.81% in the past month, falling short of the Business Services sector's gain of 12.42% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.66%.

The upcoming earnings release of Visa will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $2.67, reflecting a 10.79% increase from the same quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $9.35 billion, indicating an 8.34% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $11.19 per share and revenue of $39.34 billion. These totals would mark changes of +11.34% and +9.51%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Visa. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.07% higher. Visa is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

From a valuation perspective, Visa is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 27.69. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 16.16 for its industry.

We can additionally observe that V currently boasts a PEG ratio of 2.08. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Financial Transaction Services industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.35.

The Financial Transaction Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 79, positioning it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Visa Inc. (V) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Zacks Investment Research

