Visa (V) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Visa (V) closed at $223.02 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.75% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.29% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.58%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.4%.

Heading into today, shares of the global payments processor had gained 6.34% over the past month, outpacing the Business Services sector's gain of 2.85% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.91% in that time.

V will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect V to post earnings of $1.27 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 8.63%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $5.56 billion, down 5% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.49 per share and revenue of $23.28 billion, which would represent changes of +8.93% and +6.55%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for V. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.04% higher within the past month. V is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, V is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 40.68. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 25.88.

Meanwhile, V's PEG ratio is currently 2.39. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. V's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.07 as of yesterday's close.

The Financial Transaction Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 156, putting it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

