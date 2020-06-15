Visa (V) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Visa (V) closed at $191.76, marking a -0.26% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.83% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.62%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.43%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from V as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect V to post earnings of $1.01 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 26.28%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.77 billion, down 18.29% from the prior-year quarter.

V's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.99 per share and revenue of $21.86 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -8.27% and -4.84%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for V should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. V is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, V currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 38.53. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 28.15, which means V is trading at a premium to the group.

It is also worth noting that V currently has a PEG ratio of 3.05. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. V's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2 as of yesterday's close.

The Financial Transaction Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 128, putting it in the top 50% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.