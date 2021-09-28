Visa (V) Stock Moves -1.76%: What You Should Know

Visa (V) closed the most recent trading day at $225.56, moving -1.76% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.04%.

Coming into today, shares of the global payments processor had lost 0.7% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector lost 0.19%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.36%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from V as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, V is projected to report earnings of $1.53 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 36.61%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $6.45 billion, up 26.42% from the year-ago period.

V's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.82 per share and revenue of $23.96 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +15.48% and +9.7%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for V. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.34% higher. V is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that V has a Forward P/E ratio of 39.45 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 21.76, which means V is trading at a premium to the group.

Investors should also note that V has a PEG ratio of 2.04 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. V's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.3 as of yesterday's close.

The Financial Transaction Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 87, which puts it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

