Visa (V) Stock Moves -1.33%: What You Should Know

Visa (V) closed at $184.48 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.33% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.71% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.98%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.87%.

Coming into today, shares of the global payments processor had lost 7.92% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector lost 8.86%, while the S&P 500 lost 9.13%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from V as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, V is projected to report earnings of $1.40 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 6.87%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $6.01 billion, up 9.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.13 per share and revenue of $25.28 billion. These totals would mark changes of +12.68% and +10.03%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for V should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.34% lower. V is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note V's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 30.51. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.72.

It is also worth noting that V currently has a PEG ratio of 1.97. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Financial Transaction Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.44 at yesterday's closing price.

The Financial Transaction Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 99, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

