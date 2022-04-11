Visa (V) Stock Moves -1.03%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Visa (V) closed at $214.75, marking a -1.03% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.69% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.19%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.14%.

Coming into today, shares of the global payments processor had gained 10.31% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector gained 9.15%, while the S&P 500 gained 7.88%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Visa as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 26, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Visa to post earnings of $1.65 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 19.57%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $6.86 billion, up 19.7% from the year-ago period.

V's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.10 per share and revenue of $28.67 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +20.14% and +18.93%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Visa. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.32% lower within the past month. Visa is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Visa is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 30.57. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 19.37, which means Visa is trading at a premium to the group.

Also, we should mention that V has a PEG ratio of 1.84. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Financial Transaction Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.12 as of yesterday's close.

The Financial Transaction Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 182, which puts it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

