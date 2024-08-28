Visa (V) Stock Moves -0.57%: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with Visa (V) standing at $269.19, reflecting a -0.57% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.6%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.39%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.12%.

Shares of the global payments processor witnessed a gain of 2.9% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Business Services sector with its gain of 3.16% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.15%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Visa in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $2.57, signifying a 10.3% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $9.49 billion, up 10.24% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $9.91 per share and revenue of $35.8 billion, which would represent changes of +13% and +9.64%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Visa. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.02% higher. As of now, Visa holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Visa is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 27.32. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 16.3, which means Visa is trading at a premium to the group.

It's also important to note that V currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.91. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Financial Transaction Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.26 as of yesterday's close.

The Financial Transaction Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 93, which puts it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

