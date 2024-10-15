Visa (V) Stock Moves -0.5%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Visa (V) closed at $279.29, marking a -0.5% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.76% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.75%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.01%.

Shares of the global payments processor have depreciated by 3.37% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Business Services sector's gain of 3.52% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.31%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Visa in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on October 29, 2024. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $2.58, marking a 10.73% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $9.48 billion, up 10.14% from the prior-year quarter.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Visa. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.04% higher. Visa is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Visa is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 25.32. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 17.63.

Investors should also note that V has a PEG ratio of 1.94 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Financial Transaction Services industry stood at 1.32 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Financial Transaction Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 78, positioning it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

