Visa (V) Stock Moves 0.89%: What You Should Know

Visa (V) closed the most recent trading day at $228.45, moving +0.89% from the previous trading session. At the same time, the Dow added 0.29%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.92%.

Coming into today, shares of the global payments processor had gained 5.58% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector gained 1.23%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.51%.

Visa will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 25, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Visa to post earnings of $1.97 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 10.06%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $7.74 billion, up 7.72% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $8.43 per share and revenue of $32.24 billion. These totals would mark changes of +12.4% and +10%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Visa. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Visa is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Visa currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 26.87. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 15.54, which means Visa is trading at a premium to the group.

We can also see that V currently has a PEG ratio of 1.77. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. V's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.03 as of yesterday's close.

The Financial Transaction Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 64, putting it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow V in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Visa Inc. (V) : Free Stock Analysis Report

