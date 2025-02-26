Visa (V) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

Visa (V) closed the most recent trading day at $350.63, moving -0.41% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.01%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.43%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.26%.

Coming into today, shares of the global payments processor had gained 5.26% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector gained 3.38%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.26%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Visa in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $2.68, showcasing a 6.77% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $9.56 billion, indicating an 8.91% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $11.30 per share and a revenue of $39.58 billion, representing changes of +12.44% and +10.17%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Visa. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.91% higher within the past month. As of now, Visa holds a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, Visa currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 31.17. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.82.

Investors should also note that V has a PEG ratio of 2.32 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Financial Transaction Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.34 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Financial Transaction Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 129, placing it within the bottom 49% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

