Visa (V) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

Visa (V) closed at $266.40 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.46% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.1%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.08%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.28%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the global payments processor had lost 2.98% over the past month. This has lagged the Business Services sector's gain of 2.1% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.08% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Visa in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on July 23, 2024. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $2.41, marking a 11.57% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $8.91 billion, reflecting a 9.67% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $9.94 per share and revenue of $35.86 billion, which would represent changes of +13.34% and +9.81%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Visa. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.01% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. At present, Visa boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at its valuation, Visa is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 27.21. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.19.

We can additionally observe that V currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.85. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Financial Transaction Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.97 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Financial Transaction Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 62, positioning it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Visa Inc. (V) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.