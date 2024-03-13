Visa (V), SAP-Owned Taulia Partner to Boost Embedded Finance

Visa Inc. V, a digital payments powerhouse, and Taulia, a SAP company specializing in working capital management, recently collaborated to democratize embedded finance globally. This collaboration aims to integrate Visa's digital payments technology into Taulia Virtual Cards, enhancing SAP ERP solutions' payment functionalities. This strategic alliance promises a seamless payment experience for businesses across the globe.

Streamlining Business Ecosystems

The partnership between Visa and Taulia streamlines payments by incorporating virtual payment credentials into SAP business applications. This integration utilizes Visa's APIs to embed virtual payment solutions directly into SAP systems. This alliance is poised to redefine how businesses manage their finances within the SAP ecosystem.

Empowering Financial Efficiency

Corporate buyers increasingly turn to embedded virtual card solutions for efficient payments. With this collaboration, CFOs, procurement and accounts payable teams can automate payments to suppliers directly from their ERP systems. This automation reduces the need for lengthy setup processes, enabling faster transactions and improving cash flow for suppliers. The resulting solution replaces historically manual reconciliation processes, marking a significant step forward in financial efficiency.

Driving Innovation in Working Capital Management

Alan Koenigsberg, Visa's SVP, highlights the strategic importance of partnering with SAP/Taulia to enhance working capital management and ERP capabilities. The collaboration aims to deliver a best-in-class payment automation experience, freeing up time for businesses to focus on strategic growth initiatives.



Taulia's chief product officer, Danielle Weinblatt, emphasizes the customer-centric approach, leveraging Visa's capabilities to innovate and advance working capital technology globally. This partnership underscores a commitment to driving innovation and efficiency in financial operations.

Price Performance and Zacks Rank

Shares of Visa have gained 9% in the past year compared with the industry’s 8.3% growth. V currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

