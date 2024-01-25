Visa (V) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Visa (V) reported $8.63 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 8.8%. EPS of $2.41 for the same period compares to $2.18 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.5 billion, representing a surprise of +1.52%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +3.43%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.33.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Visa performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

End of Period Connections - Total transactions : 57,472 million versus 57,518.65 million estimated by six analysts on average.

: 57,472 million versus 57,518.65 million estimated by six analysts on average. Total payments volume : $3,276 billion compared to the $3,283.89 billion average estimate based on six analysts.

: $3,276 billion compared to the $3,283.89 billion average estimate based on six analysts. Total volume : $3,910 billion versus $3,884.03 billion estimated by four analysts on average.

: $3,910 billion versus $3,884.03 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Payments Volume - Europe : $636 billion compared to the $625.2 billion average estimate based on three analysts.

: $636 billion compared to the $625.2 billion average estimate based on three analysts. Cash volume - LAC : $143 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $128.08 billion.

: $143 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $128.08 billion. Cash volume - Asia pacific : $81 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $77.49 billion.

: $81 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $77.49 billion. Cash Volume - Europe : $131 billion versus $128.04 billion estimated by three analysts on average.

: $131 billion versus $128.04 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Revenues- Service revenues : $3.92 billion versus the 12-analyst average estimate of $3.88 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.5%.

: $3.92 billion versus the 12-analyst average estimate of $3.88 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.5%. Revenues- Data processing revenues : $4.36 billion compared to the $4.25 billion average estimate based on 12 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.8% year over year.

: $4.36 billion compared to the $4.25 billion average estimate based on 12 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.8% year over year. Revenues- International transaction revenues : $3.02 billion versus $3.06 billion estimated by 12 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.9% change.

: $3.02 billion versus $3.06 billion estimated by 12 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.9% change. Revenues- Other revenues : $692 million versus $677.61 million estimated by 12 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +17.9% change.

: $692 million versus $677.61 million estimated by 12 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +17.9% change. Revenues- Client incentives: -$3.35 billion compared to the -$3.35 billion average estimate based on 11 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +20.2% year over year.

Shares of Visa have returned +4.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Visa Inc. (V) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.