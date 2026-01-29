Visa (V) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2025, Visa (V) reported revenue of $10.9 billion, up 14.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $3.17, compared to $2.75 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.87% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $10.7 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $3.14, the EPS surprise was +0.96%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

End of Period Connections - Total transactions : 69.4 billion compared to the 69.85 billion average estimate based on seven analysts.

: 69.4 billion compared to the 69.85 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. Payments volume - Total : $3,868.00 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $3,834.65 billion.

: $3,868.00 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $3,834.65 billion. Payments volume - CEMEA : $250.00 billion versus $244.88 billion estimated by four analysts on average.

: $250.00 billion versus $244.88 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Payments volume - U.S.A : $1,834.00 billion versus $1,834.14 billion estimated by four analysts on average.

: $1,834.00 billion versus $1,834.14 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Payments volume - Asia pacific : $539.00 billion versus $554.86 billion estimated by four analysts on average.

: $539.00 billion versus $554.86 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Payments volume - Canada : $117.00 billion compared to the $117.01 billion average estimate based on four analysts.

: $117.00 billion compared to the $117.01 billion average estimate based on four analysts. Total volume : $4,527.00 billion versus $4,419.34 billion estimated by four analysts on average.

: $4,527.00 billion versus $4,419.34 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Revenues- Service revenue : $4.76 billion compared to the $4.68 billion average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.1% year over year.

: $4.76 billion compared to the $4.68 billion average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.1% year over year. Revenues- Data processing revenue : $5.54 billion versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $5.46 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +16.8%.

: $5.54 billion versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $5.46 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +16.8%. Revenues- Client incentive : $-4.27 billion versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $-4.39 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.4%.

: $-4.27 billion versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $-4.39 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.4%. Revenues- Other revenue : $1.21 billion compared to the $1.09 billion average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of +33.1% year over year.

: $1.21 billion compared to the $1.09 billion average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of +33.1% year over year. Revenues- International transaction revenue: $3.65 billion versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $3.85 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.1%.

Here is how Visa performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Visa here>>>

Shares of Visa have returned -6.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

