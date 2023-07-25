Visa (V) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2023, Visa (V) reported revenue of $8.12 billion, up 11.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.16, compared to $1.98 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.72% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.06 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.11, the EPS surprise was +2.37%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Visa performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

End of Period Connections - Total transactions : 54034 million versus 52960.89 million estimated by five analysts on average.

: 54034 million versus 52960.89 million estimated by five analysts on average. Total volume : $3799 billion compared to the $3751.4 billion average estimate based on five analysts.

: $3799 billion compared to the $3751.4 billion average estimate based on five analysts. Total payments volume : $3166 billion versus $3132.1 billion estimated by four analysts on average.

: $3166 billion versus $3132.1 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Payments Volume - Europe : $608 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $578.9 billion.

: $608 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $578.9 billion. Cash Volume - Europe : $132 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $119.4 billion.

: $132 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $119.4 billion. Cash volume : $633 billion compared to the $577.1 billion average estimate based on three analysts.

: $633 billion compared to the $577.1 billion average estimate based on three analysts. Cash volume - CEMEA : $124 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $96.3 billion.

: $124 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $96.3 billion. Revenues- Service revenues : $3.67 billion versus $3.64 billion estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +15% change.

: $3.67 billion versus $3.64 billion estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +15% change. Revenues- Data processing revenues : $4.11 billion versus $3.97 billion estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14.7% change.

: $4.11 billion versus $3.97 billion estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14.7% change. Revenues- International transaction revenues : $2.92 billion versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $2.99 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +14.1%.

: $2.92 billion versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $2.99 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +14.1%. Revenues- Other revenues : $597 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $589.60 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +15.5%.

: $597 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $589.60 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +15.5%. Revenues- Client incentives: -$3.17 billion versus the eight-analyst average estimate of -$3.11 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +23.2%.

Shares of Visa have returned +6.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

