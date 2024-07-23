Visa (V) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2024, Visa (V) reported revenue of $8.9 billion, up 9.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.42, compared to $2.16 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.91 billion, representing a surprise of -0.11%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +0.41%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.41.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Visa performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

End of Period Connections - Total transactions : 59,318 million versus 58,974.88 million estimated by six analysts on average.

: 59,318 million versus 58,974.88 million estimated by six analysts on average. Total volume : $3,949 billion compared to the $4,001.6 billion average estimate based on five analysts.

: $3,949 billion compared to the $4,001.6 billion average estimate based on five analysts. Payments volume - LAC : $222 billion compared to the $235.58 billion average estimate based on four analysts.

: $222 billion compared to the $235.58 billion average estimate based on four analysts. Payments volume - U.S.A : $1,652 billion compared to the $1,679.23 billion average estimate based on four analysts.

: $1,652 billion compared to the $1,679.23 billion average estimate based on four analysts. Payments volume - Canada : $106 billion versus $106.49 billion estimated by four analysts on average.

: $106 billion versus $106.49 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Payments volume - Asia pacific : $490 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $527.86 billion.

: $490 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $527.86 billion. Payments Volume - Europe : $665 billion versus $674 billion estimated by four analysts on average.

: $665 billion versus $674 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Revenues- Service revenues : $3.97 billion versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $3.97 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.2%.

: $3.97 billion versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $3.97 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.2%. Revenues- Data processing revenues : $4.49 billion versus $4.54 billion estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.4% change.

: $4.49 billion versus $4.54 billion estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.4% change. Revenues- International transaction revenues : $3.19 billion compared to the $3.25 billion average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.4% year over year.

: $3.19 billion compared to the $3.25 billion average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.4% year over year. Revenues- Other revenues : $780 million versus $729.97 million estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +30.7% change.

: $780 million versus $729.97 million estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +30.7% change. Revenues- Client incentives: -$3.53 billion versus the eight-analyst average estimate of -$3.56 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.5%.

Shares of Visa have returned -3.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

