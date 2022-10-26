Visa (V) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates on Growing Payments Volume

Visa Inc. V reported fiscal fourth-quarter 2022 earnings of $1.93 per share, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.86 and our estimate of $1.83. The bottom line climbed 19% year over year.

Net revenues improved 19% year over year to $7,787 million during the September quarter. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus mark of $7,544 million and our estimate of $7,547.9 million.

The strong quarterly results were aided by continued growth in payments volume, cross-border volume and processed transactions. International traveling witnessed an increase during the quarter due to the stronger dollar. As such, spending on travel and entertainment rose from the year-ago period. However, elevated operating costs partly offset the upside.

Full-year fiscal 2022 net revenues were $29.3 billion, up 22% year over year. Further, full-year earnings of $7.50 per share increased 27% from the year-ago period.

Operational Performance

On a constant-dollar basis, the payments volume of Visa rose 10% year over year in the September quarter. Processed transactions (implying transactions processed by Visa) advanced 12% year over year to 50.9 billion, despite inflation and rising interest rate worries, beating our estimate of 49.5 billion.

The total cross-border volume of Visa, on a constant dollar basis, rose 36% year over year in the quarter under review. Excluding transactions within Europe, V’s cross-border volume (that usually boosts the company’s international transaction revenues) grew 49% year over year on a constant-dollar basis.

Service revenues of $3,458 million improved 11% year over year during the September quarter, beating our estimate of $3,433.5 million, thanks to higher payments volume in the prior quarter. Data processing revenues grew 10% year over year to $3,765 million, beating our estimate of $3,669.2 million.

Other revenuesof $551 million registered year-over-year growth of 13% but missed our estimate of $610.4 million. Meanwhile, International transaction revenues jumped 52% year over year to $2,873 million in the quarter under review, beating our estimate of $2,490.3 million.

Client incentives(a contra-revenue item) increased 20% year over year to $2,860 million, beating our estimate of $2,655.6 million. The metric accounted for 26.9% of Visa’s gross revenues of $10,647 million.

Operating expenses of $2,632 million escalated 18% year over year, mainly due to higher personnel and professional fees as well as general and administrative expenses. Interest expense increased 27.2% year over year to $159 million in the September quarter.

Balance Sheet (as of Sep 30, 2022)

Visa exited the Septemberquarter with cash and cash equivalents of $15,689 million, which decreased 4.8% from fiscal year-end Sep 30, 2021.

Total assets of $85.5 billion increased 3.1% from fiscal year-end Sep 30, 2021.

Long-term debt amounted to $20.2 billion, up 1.1% from fiscal year-end Sep 30, 2021. Current maturities of debt amounted to $2.3 billion.

Total equity of $35.6 billion dropped 5.3% from the 2021 fiscal year-end.

Cash Flow

In the September quarter, net cash provided by operating activities totaled $5,876 million, which increased from $3,971 million a year ago. Free cash flow of $5,581 million climbed from $3,763 million in the year-ago period.

Capital Deployment Update

Visa rewarded $2.9 billion to shareholders to the tune of $2.1 billion in share buybacks and dividends of $794 million in the September quarter. As of Sep 30, 2022, V had leftover authorized funds of $5.1 billion under its share buyback program.

The company increased its quarterly cash dividend by 20% to 45 cents per share. It authorized a new $12 billion share buyback program.

Outlook

The company plans to extend expenses by high single digits in the coming year, which might be reduced depending on the economic and geopolitical scenarios.

