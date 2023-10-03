Visa (V) Partners Expel to Boost Value-Added Services Suite

Visa Inc. V recently teamed up with the well-established security operations provider, Expel, in a bid to equip its global clients to seamlessly detect and alleviate a varied array of cyber threats and therefore, ensure safe money movement across the world. The initial reach of Expel’s solution will be limited to V’s clients across the United States and Canada, with further plans to introduce it later on a worldwide basis.

The cutting-edge Managed Detection and Response (MDR) capabilities of Expel may have prompted Visa to choose it as its partner in countering cybercrimes. The key assets of clients are taken into consideration by the Expel solution and thereby, the identification of cyber vulnerabilities is prioritized. Subsequently, V’s clients will be imparted with enhanced threat detection and response capabilities, which seem to be of dire need amid continuously expanding frauds.

Additionally, the clients will gain greater transparency across attack surfaces such as cloud, on-premises, SaaS applications, and Kubernetes. With the help of MDR services informed by external intelligence, trends and threat techniques, customers will need to invest lesser time in investigation of threats. Also, round-the-clock security monitoring and response facilities will be provided as a result of the newly announced collaboration.

The recent alliance reflects Visa’s sincere efforts to bolster its internal cybersecurity capabilities and subsequently, upgrade its Risk and Identity Solutions portfolio to help create a more secure ecosystem. Risk and Identity Solutions form a part of V’s Value-Added Services offering suite. Portfolio upgradation often results in attracting new customers and the likewise may happen with Visa, thereby fetching it with higher revenues.

The leader in digital payments also has other fraud prevention tools in place, such as Visa Advanced Authorization, Visa Secure, Visa Advanced Identity Score and Visa Consumer Authentication Service solutions, which advance payment security for financial institutions and merchants.

The Expel solution may prove to be extremely beneficial for the new and existing clients of Visa across the network, considering a booming digital era across every sphere of life. While digitization does provide comfort and ease, the trend to go digital has led to a rise in cybercrimes. Cyber-attacks often result in the compromise of payments received by organizations and the breach of customer’s confidential data.

According to Cybersecurity Ventures, global cybercrime costs are anticipated to reach $8 trillion in 2023 and register 15% annual growth over the next three years. This seems to be an alarming fact for businesses of all sizes. With partnerships similar to the latest one, the urgent need to create a safe payment ecosystem can be rightly taken care of by Visa.

Shares of Visa have gained 24.5% in the past year compared with the industry’s 18.4% growth. V currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Other Stocks to Consider

Some other top-ranked stocks in the Business Services space are Shift4 Payments, Inc. FOUR, OppFi Inc. OPFI and Payoneer Global Inc. PAYO, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The bottom line of Shift4 Payments outpaced estimates in each of the last four quarters, the average surprise being 21.93%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FOUR’s 2023 earnings is pegged at $2.79 per share, which has doubled from the year-ago reported figure. The consensus estimate for revenues suggests growth of 32.4% from the year-ago reported number. The consensus mark for FOUR’s 2023 earnings has moved 13% north in the past 60 days.

OppFi’s earnings outpaced estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed the mark once, the average surprise being 336.46%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for OPFI’s 2023 earnings is pegged at 38 cents per share, which indicates a more than six-fold increase from the year-ago reported figure. The consensus estimate for revenues suggests growth of 11.5% from the year-ago reported number. The consensus mark for OPFI’s 2023 earnings has moved 40.7% north in the past 60 days.

The bottom line of Payoneer Global outpaced estimates in two of the last four quarters and missed the mark twice, the average surprise being 65.42%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PAYO’s 2023 earnings is pegged at 22 cents per share. A loss of 3 cents per share was reported in the prior year. The consensus estimate for revenues suggests growth of 31.5% from the year-ago actual. The consensus mark for PAYO’s 2023 earnings has moved 83.3% north in the past 60 days.

Shares of Shift4 Payments and OppFi have gained 12.1% and 1.2%, respectively, in the past year. However, the Payoneer Global stock has declined 11.3% in the same time frame.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s credited with a “watershed medical breakthrough” and is developing a bustling pipeline of other projects that could make a world of difference for patients suffering from diseases involving the liver, lungs, and blood. This is a timely investment that you can catch while it emerges from its bear market lows.

It could rival or surpass other recent Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Visa Inc. (V) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (FOUR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Payoneer Global Inc. (PAYO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

OppFi Inc. (OPFI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.