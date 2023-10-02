Visa (V) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Visa (V) closed at $231.27 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.55% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.01%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.22%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.67%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the global payments processor had lost 7.3% over the past month. This has lagged the Business Services sector's loss of 4.6% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.45% in that time.

Visa will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Visa to post earnings of $2.23 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 15.54%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $8.55 billion, up 9.79% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Visa should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.03% lower. Visa is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Visa has a Forward P/E ratio of 26.59 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.24.

Also, we should mention that V has a PEG ratio of 1.73. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Financial Transaction Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.17 as of yesterday's close.

The Financial Transaction Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 109, which puts it in the top 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

