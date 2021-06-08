Visa (V) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Visa (V) closed at $232.05, marking a +0.32% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.02% gain on the day.

Heading into today, shares of the global payments processor had gained 2.37% over the past month, outpacing the Business Services sector's gain of 0.14% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.04% in that time.

V will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, V is projected to report earnings of $1.32 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 24.53%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $5.79 billion, up 19.69% from the year-ago period.

V's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.59 per share and revenue of $23.43 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +10.91% and +7.24%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for V. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.03% higher. V is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that V has a Forward P/E ratio of 41.41 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.81.

Investors should also note that V has a PEG ratio of 2.21 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Financial Transaction Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.32 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Financial Transaction Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 180, putting it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

