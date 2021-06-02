Visa (V) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Visa (V) closed the most recent trading day at $229.66, moving +1.34% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.15% gain on the day.

Coming into today, shares of the global payments processor had lost 2.33% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector lost 1.87%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.58%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from V as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect V to post earnings of $1.32 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 24.53%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $5.78 billion, up 19.53% from the year-ago period.

V's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.57 per share and revenue of $23.41 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +10.52% and +7.17%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for V should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.17% lower. V is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, V currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 40.66. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.97.

It is also worth noting that V currently has a PEG ratio of 2.17. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Financial Transaction Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.39 as of yesterday's close.

The Financial Transaction Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 194, putting it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.