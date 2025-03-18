Visa (V) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw Visa (V) ending at $334.77, denoting a +0.07% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.07%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.62%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.71%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the global payments processor had lost 5.44% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Business Services sector's loss of 9.45% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.03% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of Visa will be of great interest to investors. On that day, Visa is projected to report earnings of $2.68 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 6.77%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $9.56 billion, indicating an 8.91% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $11.31 per share and a revenue of $39.58 billion, demonstrating changes of +12.54% and +10.17%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Visa. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.01% higher. Visa is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Visa is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 29.59. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 15.27.

Meanwhile, V's PEG ratio is currently 2.29. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Financial Transaction Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.41 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Financial Transaction Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 132, placing it within the bottom 48% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

