Visa (V) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Visa (V) closed at $243.99 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.34% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.39%.

Coming into today, shares of the global payments processor had gained 6.23% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector gained 3.29%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.16%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Visa as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be July 25, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.10, up 6.06% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $8.05 billion, up 10.69% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $8.59 per share and revenue of $32.52 billion. These totals would mark changes of +14.53% and +10.95%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Visa. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Visa currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, Visa currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 28.32. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.56.

It is also worth noting that V currently has a PEG ratio of 1.86. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. V's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.24 as of yesterday's close.

The Financial Transaction Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 159, putting it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

