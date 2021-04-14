Visa (V) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Visa (V) closed at $221.98, marking a +0.43% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.41%.

Coming into today, shares of the global payments processor had lost 1.64% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector lost 3.4%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.07%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from V as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be April 27, 2021. In that report, analysts expect V to post earnings of $1.26 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 9.35%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $5.56 billion, down 5.1% from the year-ago period.

V's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.49 per share and revenue of $23.28 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +8.93% and +6.56%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for V should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.12% higher. V is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note V's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 40.22. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 25.32, so we one might conclude that V is trading at a premium comparatively.

It is also worth noting that V currently has a PEG ratio of 2.36. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Financial Transaction Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.23 at yesterday's closing price.

The Financial Transaction Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 225, which puts it in the bottom 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

