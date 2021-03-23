Visa (V) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Visa (V) closed the most recent trading day at $208.15, moving +0.07% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.76%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.94%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.12%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the global payments processor had lost 0.15% over the past month. This has lagged the Business Services sector's gain of 0.54% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.74% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from V as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, V is projected to report earnings of $1.27 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 8.63%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $5.56 billion, down 5% from the year-ago period.

V's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.49 per share and revenue of $23.28 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +8.93% and +6.55%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for V. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.04% higher within the past month. V is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, V currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 37.9. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.33.

Investors should also note that V has a PEG ratio of 2.22 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Financial Transaction Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.09 as of yesterday's close.

The Financial Transaction Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 196, which puts it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Visa Inc. (V): Get Free Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.