Visa (V) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Visa (V) closed at $200.33, marking a +1.84% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.74%.

Heading into today, shares of the global payments processor had lost 12.45% over the past month, lagging the Business Services sector's loss of 10.04% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.6% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Visa as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.65, up 19.57% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $6.87 billion, up 19.85% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $7.12 per share and revenue of $28.72 billion. These totals would mark changes of +20.47% and +19.13%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Visa. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Visa is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Visa's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 27.63. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.06.

Also, we should mention that V has a PEG ratio of 1.66. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Financial Transaction Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.96 as of yesterday's close.

The Financial Transaction Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 223, which puts it in the bottom 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

