Visa (V), Finastra BaaS Team Up to Enable Cross-Border Payments

Visa Inc. V recently partnered with British financial software applications provider, Finastra, to offer global businesses access to cross-border services in multiple currencies. The Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) collaboration is expected to enable Finastra’s bank customers to add value to their clients’ operations.

Finastra’s Payments Hub will likely have new functionality and implement Visa Direct, which offers access to over two billion accounts via push-to-account features. The move is expected to enable Finastra’s clients to provide their customers with a cost-effective and transparent digital payments solution.

As developing a custom-built cross-border payment option from scratch can exhaust resources, opting for Finastra's Payments Hub solutions, supported by Visa Direct, will improve efficiency and bypass several complexities. This is expected to provide clients with a competitive edge over their peers.

Given the growing demand for digital payment capabilities, the new collaboration can drive growth for both Finastra and Visa. The move further expands Visa’s massive global network and is likely to boost transaction volumes. Partnerships and technological innovations are some of the ways that have helped V to maintain its leading position in the payment network space, with 50% more payment volume than its closest competitor, Mastercard Incorporated MA.

Price Performance

Shares of Visa have declined 19.9% in the past year compared with the industry’s 35.6% fall.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Visa currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Business Services space are PaySign, Inc. PAYS and International Money Express, Inc. IMXI, both carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Headquartered in Henderson, NV, PaySign offers prepaid card products and processing services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PAYS’s 2022 earnings indicates 280% year-over-year growth.

Based in Miami, International Money Express works as a money remittance services company globally. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for IMXI’s 2022 bottom line indicates 18.4% year-over-year growth.



5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Mastercard Incorporated (MA): Free Stock Analysis Report



Visa Inc. (V): Free Stock Analysis Report



INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS, INC. (IMXI): Free Stock Analysis Report



Paysign, Inc. (PAYS): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.