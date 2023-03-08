Visa (V) & F5 Team Up to Boost Client Experience & Security

Visa Inc. V recently joined forces with F5, Inc. FFIV to enable merchants lower login friction for clients in a secure manner. The move is expected to improve the shopping experience of customers.

Per the deal, F5 Distributed Cloud Authentication Intelligence will be leveraged to provide merchants with solutions to engage their clients more effectively. It utilizes artificial intelligence and behavior analytics to improve security and recognize customers. The solution is expected to recognize bots early in the process to prevent fraud.

The solution eliminates the need to use a username and password to log in for returning customers. It is expected to lower the inefficiency of guest checkout and improve client experience, in turn reducing cart abandonment. The improved security and seamless experience are likely to reduce the probability of customers abandoning the carts, which will increase the revenues of the merchants.

F5’s VP and General Manager, Bot & Risk Management, Saurabh Bajaj highlighted that one merchant observed a 48% fall in cart abandonment following the use of the solution. The latest deal is expected to boost the partnership between Visa and F5. The multi-cloud application services and security company enters into multiple partnerships or strategic alliances to increase access to new technology, help innovative product development, expand its cyber security suite and improve its competitive dynamics.

Visa continues to invest in technology to further boost its already leading position in the payments market and minimize the impact of fraud, and protect consumer and merchant information. One of the main purviews of Visa is to ensure the security of payments as they move from physical to digital environments. This helps the company increase transaction volumes.

Price Performance

Shares of Visa have gained 16.4% in the past year compared with the industry’s 18.7% jump.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Visa currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Business Services space are Fiserv, Inc. FISV and Remitly Global, Inc. RELY, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Headquartered in Brookfield, WI, Fiserv offers payment and financial services globally. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FISV’s 2023 earnings indicates a 12.6% year-over-year increase.

Based in Seattle, WA, Remitly Global is a digital financial services provider. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RELY’s 2023 earnings suggests 5.9% year-over-year growth.

This Little-Known Semiconductor Stock Could Be Your Portfolio’s Hedge Against Inflation

Everyone uses semiconductors. But only a small number of people know what they are and what they do. If you use a smartphone, computer, microwave, digital camera or refrigerator (and that’s just the tip of the iceberg), you have a need for semiconductors. That’s why their importance can’t be overstated and their disruption in the supply chain has such a global effect. But every cloud has a silver lining. Shockwaves to the international supply chain from the global pandemic have unearthed a tremendous opportunity for investors. And today, Zacks' leading stock strategist is revealing the one semiconductor stock that stands to gain the most in a new FREE report. It's yours at no cost and with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Visa Inc. (V) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Fiserv, Inc. (FISV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

F5, Inc. (FFIV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Remitly Global, Inc. (RELY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.