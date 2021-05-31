Visa (V) Expands Reach of Fintech Partner Connect Program

Visa Inc. V extended its program, Visa Fintech Partner Connect, which was first unveiled across Europe in November 2020. This time around, the program can be availed by Visa clients in the Asia Pacific, the United States, Central Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America and the Caribbean markets.

Shares of Visa were unchanged in the last two days’ trading.

The recent partnership seems to be a win-win situation for Visa and its clients. Working closely with several fintechs will result in the upgradation of Visa’s capabilities. The company has also been able to penetrate further into the underserved areas through the Fintech Partner Connect program. As a result, the extensive network and global presence of Visa continue to strengthen with the latest program expansion.

Regarding clients, the company will offer an array of enhanced technology and service providers to its clients. Consequently, they will get access to digital tools and solutions, which would otherwise be expensive and difficult to implement if they develop themselves. Hence, the program expansion is likely to offer pricing discounts and lower implementation fees for participating clients.



Moreover, Visa has left no stone unturned in offering necessary aid to fintechs. It has been the preferred choice of partner for fintechs, owing to its cutting-edge solutions, robust partner network and extensive global presence.

Apart from Visa Fintech Partner Connect, Visa has several programs in place for serving the purpose, including Accelerator and Fast Track programs. The programs share the mutual purpose of offering opportunities to participating global fintechs in rolling out enhanced payment solutions and boosting growth prospects.

Time and again, Visa has made significant investments for supporting fintechs. The investments seem to be time opportune as the global fintech market exhibits ample scope for growth. The market has been gaining from growing investments in fintechs, increased internet penetration, and the use of advanced blockchain and AI technologies.

In the days ahead, the emergence of a cashless economy, owing to the rising adoption of digital transactions worldwide, is expected to keep the market growth prospects on an uptick.

Another company in the space, Mastercard Incorporated MA, recently collaborated with NEC Payments to support several fintechs in launching the latest solutions and boosting the business scale.

Other companies such as Global Payments Inc. GPN and American Express Company AXP have extended their helping hands toward startups by rolling out advanced payment and software solutions.

Zacks Rank & Price Performance

Shares of Visa, with a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), have gained 16.9% in a year compared with the industry’s growth of 10%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks' Top Picks to Cash in on Artificial Intelligence

In 2021, this world-changing technology is projected to generate $327.5 billion in revenue. Now Shark Tank star and billionaire investor Mark Cuban says AI will create "the world's first trillionaires." Zacks' urgent special report reveals 3 AI picks investors need to know about today.

See 3 Artificial Intelligence Stocks With Extreme Upside Potential>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.