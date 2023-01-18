Visa (V) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Visa (V) closed the most recent trading day at $219.46, moving -1.59% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.56%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.81%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 4.66%.

Heading into today, shares of the global payments processor had gained 8.59% over the past month, outpacing the Business Services sector's gain of 6.21% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.82% in that time.

Visa will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be January 26, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $2, up 10.5% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $7.67 billion, up 8.7% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $8.28 per share and revenue of $31.74 billion. These totals would mark changes of +10.4% and +8.28%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Visa should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.12% lower. Visa is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Visa currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 26.92. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.41.

It is also worth noting that V currently has a PEG ratio of 1.8. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Financial Transaction Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.94 at yesterday's closing price.

The Financial Transaction Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 142, which puts it in the bottom 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

