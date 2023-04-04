Visa (V) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Visa (V) closed the most recent trading day at $227.66, moving -0.59% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.58%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.59%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.54%.

Coming into today, shares of the global payments processor had gained 0.99% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector lost 1.24%, while the S&P 500 gained 2%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Visa as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Visa to post earnings of $1.97 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 10.06%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $7.74 billion, up 7.72% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $8.43 per share and revenue of $32.24 billion, which would represent changes of +12.4% and +10%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Visa should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Visa is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Visa is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 27.18. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.42.

Investors should also note that V has a PEG ratio of 1.79 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Financial Transaction Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.03 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Financial Transaction Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 52, putting it in the top 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

