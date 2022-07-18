Visa (V) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Visa (V) closed the most recent trading day at $207.21, moving -1.35% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.84%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.69%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%.

Heading into today, shares of the global payments processor had gained 10.54% over the past month, outpacing the Business Services sector's gain of 2.48% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.02% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Visa as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 26, 2022. On that day, Visa is projected to report earnings of $1.74 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 16.78%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $7.05 billion, up 15.02% from the year-ago period.

V's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.17 per share and revenue of $28.64 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +21.32% and +18.81%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Visa. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.12% higher within the past month. Visa is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note Visa's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 29.31. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.95.

We can also see that V currently has a PEG ratio of 1.78. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. V's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.03 as of yesterday's close.

The Financial Transaction Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 88, which puts it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

