Visa (V) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Visa (V) closed the most recent trading day at $206.24, moving -0.66% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.13%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.16%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.23%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the global payments processor had lost 0.31% over the past month. This has lagged the Business Services sector's gain of 3.38% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.58% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from V as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, V is projected to report earnings of $1.27 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 13.01%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $5.51 billion, down 9.01% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.44 per share and revenue of $23.23 billion, which would represent changes of +7.94% and +6.31%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for V. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.66% lower. V is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Investors should also note V's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 38.15. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 28.47.

It is also worth noting that V currently has a PEG ratio of 3.76. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Financial Transaction Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.14 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Financial Transaction Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 205, which puts it in the bottom 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

