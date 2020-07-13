Visa (V) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Visa (V) closed at $189.02 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.83% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.94%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.04%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.13%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the global payments processor had gained 1.94% over the past month. This has outpaced the Business Services sector's loss of 1.13% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.02% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from V as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be July 28, 2020. On that day, V is projected to report earnings of $1.01 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 26.28%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.79 billion, down 17.92% from the year-ago period.

V's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5 per share and revenue of $21.91 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -8.09% and -4.65%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for V. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.23% higher. V currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, V is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 38.51. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 26.35.

Investors should also note that V has a PEG ratio of 3.05 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. V's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.84 as of yesterday's close.

The Financial Transaction Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 41, putting it in the top 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

