Visa (V) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

Visa (V) closed at $347.93 in the latest trading session, marking a -2.23% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.33% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.63%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.22%.

Coming into today, shares of the global payments processor had lost 4.18% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector lost 2.01%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.07%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Visa in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on July 29, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $2.84, showcasing a 17.36% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $9.85 billion, indicating a 10.69% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $11.35 per share and a revenue of $39.6 billion, demonstrating changes of +12.94% and +10.23%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Visa. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.03% higher within the past month. Visa currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

With respect to valuation, Visa is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 31.36. This denotes a premium relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 16.76.

Investors should also note that V has a PEG ratio of 2.41 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Financial Transaction Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.33.

The Financial Transaction Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 65, placing it within the top 27% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

