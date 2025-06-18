Visa (V) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

Visa (V) closed at $340.38 in the latest trading session, marking a -4.88% move from the prior day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.03%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.11%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.13%.

Heading into today, shares of the global payments processor had lost 2.45% over the past month, lagging the Business Services sector's loss of 1.86% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.6%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Visa in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $2.84, showcasing a 17.36% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $9.84 billion, reflecting a 10.6% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

V's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $11.35 per share and revenue of $39.6 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +12.94% and +10.22%, respectively.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Visa. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.01% lower within the past month. Visa currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Visa currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 31.53. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 15.33 of its industry.

It is also worth noting that V currently has a PEG ratio of 2.41. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. V's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.26 as of yesterday's close.

The Financial Transaction Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 59, putting it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

