Visa (V) Declines for 10 Straight Days: Should You be Worried?

Visa Inc.’s V shares fell 1.8% yesterday, recording 10 straight days of decline. This marks its longest losing streak since it recorded nine straight days of loss in 2013, per MarketWatch. During the 10 sessions, V’s shares fell 12.6%. There are multiple factors that might be shaking investors’ confidence, leading to the persistent decline.

Visa Inc. Price

Visa Inc. price | Visa Inc. Quote

The growing economic concerns, fueled by high inflation, increasing interest rates and the resultant upset in consumer spending might have spooked the investors, despite Visa’s reassuring spending trend reports. It reported encouraging payment volume growth for July and August. If this trend continues, Visa is likely to register a significant year-over-year increase in volumes in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022.

Another factor that might have alarmed investors is the recently proposed bill by the Congress to enhance competition within credit card processing firms. The Credit Card Competition Act of 2022 is expected to reduce the dominance of Visa and Mastercard Incorporated MA in the processing space and save money for merchants and consumers. This can reduce swipe fees for V and MA, putting pressure on their margins.

While Visa registered 10 straight days of share price decline, Mastercard witnessed an eight-day-long losing streak, wherein it lost 11%. This marks MA’s longest losing streak since the 10-day-long losing streak in 2008. Now, beyond the share price declines, the question is whether the two companies can keep their growth momentum steady. If yes, then the share price will jump back up again.

What the Future Holds?

Both Visa and Mastercard enjoy a massive chunk of the market. While growing competition and lower fees might reduce their potential profit margin, their rising transaction volumes can offset the negatives. The coming holiday season is expected to witness a surge in consumer spending, which will benefit both companies.

Also, with their massive size, Visa and Mastercard invest huge amounts of money in technology, security, research and development. Even if competition rises in the coming days, the competitors are not expected to provide the same level of security in transactions for consumers and merchants. With the rising threat to digital transactions, clients will likely keep choosing companies that can provide maximum security.

Visa continues to invest in technology to further boost its already leading position in the payments market and minimize the impact of fraud, and protect consumer and merchant information. Visa Token Service, Visa Checkout and Visa In-App Provisioning are some of the digital solutions that have been developed by the company in recent years to advance its digital platform.

Visa is expected to witness growth in the days ahead due to its attractive core business that continues to be driven by new deals, renewed agreements, accretive acquisitions, increasing spending via cards, shift to the digital form of payments and expansion of service offerings.

Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

Visa currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader Business Services space are PaySign, Inc. PAYS and International Money Express, Inc. IMXI, both carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Headquartered in Henderson, NV, PaySign offers prepaid card products and processing services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PAYS’ 2022 earnings indicates 280% year-over-year growth.

Based in Miami, International Money Express works as a money remittance services company globally. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for IMXI’s 2022 bottom line indicates 18.4% year-over-year growth.



Just Released: Zacks Unveils the Top 5 EV Stocks for 2022

For several months now, electric vehicles have been disrupting the $82 billion automotive industry. And that disruption is only getting bigger thanks to sky-high gas prices. Even titans in the financial industry including George Soros, Jeff Bezos, and Ray Dalio have invested in this unstoppable wave. You don't want to be sitting on your hands while EV stocks break out and climb to new highs. In a new free report, Zacks is revealing the top 5 EV stocks for investors. Next year, don't look back on today wishing you had taken advantage of this opportunity.>>Send me my free report revealing the top 5 EV stocks



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Mastercard Incorporated (MA): Free Stock Analysis Report



Visa Inc. (V): Free Stock Analysis Report



INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS, INC. (IMXI): Free Stock Analysis Report



Paysign, Inc. (PAYS): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.