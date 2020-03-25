Visa (V) Catches Eye: Stock Jumps 13.8%

Visa Inc. V was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise nearly 14% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This reverses the recent trend for the company—as the stock is now down 22.3% in the past one-month time frame.



The company has seen nine negative estimate revisions in the past few weeks, while its Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also moved lower over the past few weeks, suggesting there may be trouble down the road. So make sure to keep an eye on this stock going forward, to see if this recent move higher can last.



Visa currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) while its Earnings ESP is negative.

Visa Inc. Price

Visa Inc. price | Visa Inc. Quote

A better-ranked stock in the Financial Transaction Services industry is EVO Payments, Inc. EVOP, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!



It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 27 billion devices in just 3 years, creating a $1.7 trillion market.



Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 6 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2020.



Click here for the 6 trades >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.