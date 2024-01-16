Visa (V) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

The most recent trading session ended with Visa (V) standing at $265.24, reflecting a +0.41% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.37%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.62%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.19%.

The global payments processor's stock has climbed by 2.24% in the past month, exceeding the Business Services sector's loss of 0.06% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.56%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Visa in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on January 25, 2024. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $2.33, showcasing a 6.88% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $8.5 billion, showing a 7.05% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $9.89 per share and a revenue of $35.73 billion, representing changes of +12.77% and +9.44%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Visa. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.06% downward. Visa is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Visa is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 26.71. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 12.52 of its industry.

We can additionally observe that V currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.78. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Financial Transaction Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.13.

The Financial Transaction Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 77, finds itself in the top 31% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

