Visa (V) and Accor Form Partnership to Launch Payment Card

Visa Inc. V has entered into a global partnership with Accor to launch a payment card, as part of the relaunch of the ALL loyalty program. This move will provide the loyalty members with new payment experiences.



Visa views Accor as a suitable partner to launch a co-brand payment card, given its niche presence in the hospitality space. With a 64-million loyal member’s base under the ALL-Accor Live Limitless program, Accor boasts a portfolio of strong and iconic brands across all segments in the most promising markets around the globe.



The new ALL Visa card is created by this new partnership, which collaborates Accor’s loyalty program and Visa’s global payment capabilities. The card will be used for all purchases wherein Visa is accepted. The ALL Visa card provides loyalty points and member perks in key markets across the world, which enables guests to accumulate points on making purchases and staying at an Accor property.



The new launch shall provide unparalleled advantages to members of Accor. It is set to boost the success of the ALL loyalty program, increase its member base, enhance further engagement and cater to all the members via providing incentives.



As far as Visa is concerned, the partnership shall boost its global network and digital capabilities. The partnership is intended to render attractive loyalty and payment products, which will be at the leading edge of the hospitality market.



Visa is the world’s leader in digital payments. It connects the world through the most innovative, reliable and secure payment network, thereby enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. It’s a global payment technology company that enables consumers, banks and governments to use digital currency.



Shares of the Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) firm have gained 46.2% in the past year, outperforming the industry’s 43.7% rally. Its efforts to ramp up growth and solid capital position should continue to drive shares higher.





